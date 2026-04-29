China strike tests YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship missiles

The footage was shared through a social media account run by the People’s Liberation Army, but it did not specify when it was shot.

Although the social media post did not specify when the hypersonic missiles were fired, Beijing had previously confirmed that destroyer Zunyi had conducted live fire drills in waters east of Luzon.

YJ-20, also known as EagleStrike 20, is a hypersonic missile capable of sinking large surface ships within a range of 500-800 nautical miles (1,000 -1,500 km) with a single strike. Post launch, the missile cruises at speeds of Mach 6 before reaching Mach 10 in its terminal dive.

MNA