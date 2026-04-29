  1. Technology
Apr 29, 2026, 10:44 AM

China strike tests YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship missiles

China strike tests YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship missiles

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Just as the annual US-led drills begin in the South China Sea, China’s PLA Navy has shared footage of multiple YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship missiles conducting successful strikes at sea.

The footage was shared through a social media account run by the People’s Liberation Army, but it did not specify when it was shot.

Although the social media post did not specify when the hypersonic missiles were fired, Beijing had previously confirmed that destroyer Zunyi had conducted live fire drills in waters east of Luzon. 

YJ-20, also known as EagleStrike 20, is a hypersonic missile capable of sinking large surface ships within a range of 500-800 nautical miles (1,000 -1,500 km) with a single strike. Post launch, the missile cruises at speeds of Mach 6 before reaching Mach 10 in its terminal dive. 

MNA

News ID 244079

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