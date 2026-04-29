France urges Israel to lift Gaza aid restrictions

Speaking at the U.N. Security Council meeting, Bonnafont said the cease-fire in Gaza remains fragile despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"France calls upon Israel to lift all obstructions to the delivery of assistance, to protect UN personnel and facilities,” he said, stressing the need "to facilitate medical evacuations through the WHO.”

According to Daily Sabah, Bonnafont noted that six months after the adoption of a U.N. resolution endorsing a U.S.-backed peace plan, the situation in Gaza has seen little improvement, with the humanitarian crisis still severe.

"The cease-fire remains precarious, the humanitarian situation remains catastrophic,” he said, adding that France expects "tangible improvements in the situation of the Palestinian people” in the next phase.

Turning to the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds, Bonnafont warned that the situation is "alarming,” condemning Israeli settlement expansion and occupier violence.

MNA