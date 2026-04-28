Al-Zaidi has a month to introduce new Iraqi cabinet

After months of political wrangling, Iraq’s Coordination Framework on Monday named Ali al-Zaidi, a multimillionaire business figure, as the compromise candidate of the governing Shia bloc, Al Jazeera reported.

“After considering the names of the candidates, Ali al-Zaidi was chosen to be the candidate of the Coordination Framework bloc, as the largest bloc in the House of Representatives, to occupy the position of prime minister and form the next government,” a Coordination Framework statement read after a meeting in the capital Baghdad.

Shortly after that, Iraq’s President Nizar Amedi appointed 40-year-old al-Zaidi as prime minister-designate and tasked him with forming a government, averting a constitutional crisis.

Former President Nouri al-Maliki, withdrew. Also, outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who was brought to power by the Coordination Framework in 2022, failed to get the backing for a second term.

The 40-year-old businessman al-Zaidi has been given a month to introduce the new Iraqi cabinet to the parliament.

MNA