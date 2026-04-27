Iran’s Kabaddi wins title of 2026 Asian Beach Games

According to Tehran Times, the Iranian squad, known as “Team Melli” in Iran showcased their prowess throughout the tournament held in Sanya, China. Their path to the final included convincing victories over Pakistan (38-28), Bangladesh (47-31), Syria (53-31), and Sri Lanka (42-29).

This kabaddi triumph marks Iran’s second gold medal at the Games, adding to the impressive performance of Hassan Ajami Bakhtiarvand, who previously secured a gold in shot put.

The sixth edition of the prestigious Asian Beach Games, now hosted by the dynamic city of Sanya, has made a triumphant return.

The Games officially commenced on Tuesday, bringing together athletes across 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and a total of 61 events, running from April 22nd to April 30th.

MNA