Russia sees rising threats to Bushehr nuclear site: FM spox

"We can see that physical threats to nuclear facilities continue to increase. This is primarily about the Zaporozhye NPP and the Bushehr site," she pointed out.

According to the diplomat, Russia attaches great importance to strengthening physical nuclear security across the world and is firmly guided by the fundamental principle of international cooperation in the field of nuclear security, TASS reported.

Condemning the US-Israeli aggression against Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, she emphasized that US-Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities should be immediately ceased.

MNA