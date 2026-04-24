  1. Politics
Apr 24, 2026, 3:56 PM

Russia sees rising threats to Bushehr nuclear site: FM spox

Russia sees rising threats to Bushehr nuclear site: FM spox

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Moscow has taken note of increasing security threats to nuclear facilities, including the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We can see that physical threats to nuclear facilities continue to increase. This is primarily about the Zaporozhye NPP and the Bushehr site," she pointed out.

According to the diplomat, Russia attaches great importance to strengthening physical nuclear security across the world and is firmly guided by the fundamental principle of international cooperation in the field of nuclear security, TASS reported.

Condemning the US-Israeli aggression against Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, she emphasized that US-Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities should be immediately ceased.

MNA

News ID 243935

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