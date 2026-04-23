Somalia closes Bab al-Mandab Strait to Israeli shipping

The move comes as a direct response to Israel’s recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland, Yemen Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The announcement was delivered by Somalia’s ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, Abdullah Warfa, who issued a stern warning that any violation of Somalia’s territorial sovereignty would not be tolerated.

He further stated that external meddling could lead to countermeasures, such as restricting access to the key maritime route of Bab al-Mandab.

The ban follows Israel’s recent implementation of an agreement to exchange ambassadors with Somaliland— a region that lacks international recognition under United Nations frameworks.

MNA