Iran denounces Israeli violation of Somalia’s sovereignty

Denouncing the Zionist regime's move to appoint a diplomatic envoy to the region known as “Somaliland”, which is part of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Baghaei considered it a clear sign of the Zionist regime's conspiracy to destabilize Islamic countries and cause division among the countries of the region.

This arbitrary action is in clear contradiction with the UN Charter and the international law and violates the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of an independent country, the spokesman emphasized.

The foreign ministry’s official reminded the responsibility of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the African Union, and all countries in the world to confront the Zionist regime's lawlessness, expansionism, and interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

MNA