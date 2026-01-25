  1. Video
Jan 25, 2026, 7:18 PM

VIDEO: Settlers set fire to Palestinian vehicles in West Bank

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Settlers set fire to two Palestinian vehicles in the Village of Atara, occupied West Bank.

