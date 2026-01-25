https://en.mehrnews.com/news/241077/ Jan 25, 2026, 7:18 PM News ID 241077 Video Video Jan 25, 2026, 7:18 PM VIDEO: Settlers set fire to Palestinian vehicles in West Bank TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Settlers set fire to two Palestinian vehicles in the Village of Atara, occupied West Bank. Download 364 KB News ID 241077 Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem کپی شد Related News Settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Quds 3 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli strikes Two settlers killed in Palestinian martyrdom-seeking op. VIDEO: Palestine flag raised during Winter Olympic in Milan VIDEO: Settlers storm Palestinian family’s livestock in WB Tags Illegal Settlement settlers Israeli settlers Palestine West Bank
