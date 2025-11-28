https://en.mehrnews.com/news/239248/ Nov 28, 2025, 11:38 AM News ID 239248 Video Video Nov 28, 2025, 11:38 AM VIDEO: Dramatic scenes of Ethiopian volcanic eruption TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano has erupted for the first time in recorded history. Download 1 MB News ID 239248 کپی شد Related News VIDEO: Taal Volcano erupts three times in Philippines Indonesia volcano erupts, belching ash 10km into sky Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupts again VIDEO: Watch Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spews lava 300m Tags Volcano Volcano eruption Ethiopia
