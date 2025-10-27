Hamas reaffirms Gaza ceasefire

Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas leader in Gaza, said in an interview aired on Sunday that the Palestinian side has the "great and sufficient will on our part for the war not to return, and we will not give the occupation any pretext to resume the war."

“The international community, both popular and official, will also not allow the occupation to return to war,” he added.

Hamas’s serious commitment to the agreements, noting the rapid handover of captives.

“We handed over 20 captives from the occupation's soldiers, whether active duty or reserve, 72 hours after the ceasefire began, and we abided by that.”

The resistance leader said they’ve so far delivered bodies of 17 dead captives to the Israeli regime and are determined to find the 13 remaining bodies.

“There is seriousness and a decision from us and the resistance that we will not leave any of these bodies,” he said. “We will search with all seriousness and responsibility, and the occupation must not use this flimsy pretext to continue harming our Palestinian people.”

Al-Hayya stressed that the Palestinian goal is stability achieved through justice, as shown in meetings between Palestinian factions, including the Fatah movement.

"We discussed in the meeting that we, as Palestinians, are advocates for stability and are seeking our stolen rights, and that we want to live like other people of the world in a Palestinian entity, in a Palestinian state. We have no problem except with the one who occupied our land and expelled us from it.”

Al-Hayya made clear that the resistance’s existence is directly tied to the occupation, and that they won’t hand over their weapons unless the occupation is ended.

“Our weapon, which we and all factions carry, is linked to the existence of the occupation and aggression. If this occupation ends and a Palestinian state is established for us, then this weapon and its bearers will be transferred to the state.”

The official emphasized that the Palestinian vision for statehood is rooted in international legitimacy.

“We said that we want a Palestinian state in accordance with international law and resolutions that the world has legitimized, so that the region can stabilize. We are not fans of wars and bloodshed; the ones who pay the price for this blood are us and our children.”

MNA/PressTV