Sierra Leone Floods 2025; What happened, where and when?

The floods, caused by persistent heavy rainfall and overflowing riverbanks, have affected over 11,080 people from more than 2,216 households.

Over 4,000 people have been displaced, seeking shelter in schools or with host families, while thousands of homes, buildings, and critical infrastructure, including schools and health facilities, have been damaged or destroyed.

The floods have also submerged more than 2,500 hectares of farmland, threatening livelihoods and food security.

Affected communities face urgent needs for safe water, food, hygiene items, shelter, and healthcare, with children, the elderly, people with disabilities, and displaced families among the most vulnerable.

