  1. World
  2. Africa
Sep 23, 2025, 9:56 AM

Sierra Leone Floods 2025; What happened, where and when?

Sierra Leone Floods 2025; What happened, where and when?

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Between 31 August and 5 September 2025, Sierra Leone experienced devastating flash floods across 17 communities in seven districts including Bonthe, Kenema, Bo, Moyamba, Kono, Falaba, and Koinadugu.

The floods, caused by persistent heavy rainfall and overflowing riverbanks, have affected over 11,080 people from more than 2,216 households.

Over 4,000 people have been displaced, seeking shelter in schools or with host families, while thousands of homes, buildings, and critical infrastructure, including schools and health facilities, have been damaged or destroyed.

The floods have also submerged more than 2,500 hectares of farmland, threatening livelihoods and food security.

Affected communities face urgent needs for safe water, food, hygiene items, shelter, and healthcare, with children, the elderly, people with disabilities, and displaced families among the most vulnerable.

MNA/

News ID 236789

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News