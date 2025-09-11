Hungary uncovers new oil field

"The new deposit contributes significantly to Hungary's security of supply, as domestic production reduces import dependency,” MOL emphasized.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto had stressed earlier that Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba pipeline, which pumps Russian oil to Hungary, are tantamount to attacks on his country.

“Zelensky made it clear that if Hungary does not take a pro-Ukrainian position, Ukraine will continue to attack the Druzhba pipeline, which is of great importance to Hungary's energy security,” Szijjarto added.

MNA/