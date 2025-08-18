US envoy Barrack meets Lebanon’s Aoun, highlights next steps

"We will see progress in the coming weeks, meaning a better life for the Lebanese people and neighboring countries... and later we will witness a roadmap for a different kind of dialogue between Lebanon and its neighbors," Barrack said, according to Al Mayadeen.

He noted that Lebanon’s reforms and initial decisions have set the stage for broader cooperation and regional stability, emphasizing that the success of the process requires reciprocal action, adding that: "The Lebanese government has taken the first step, and now Israel must take a reciprocal step."

He said that "there was no American proposal directed at Israel," stressing instead that Washington’s role was focused on "implementing an agreement that was violated."

When asked about Hezbollah’s refusal to hand over its weapons, Barrack underscored that the matter is an internal Lebanese issue, saying, "We are not considering issuing any threats. Dealing with Hezbollah is a Lebanese procedure, and our role has been advisory."

Barrack added that the next phase would include working with the Lebanese government to restore prosperity while exploring avenues for regional cooperation involving both "Israel" and Iran.

MNA