Leader's message to Iranian nation published

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed the Iranian nation in a written message on the occasion of the 40th day after the martyrdom of a group of fellow Iranian citizens, military commanders, and scientists in the recent Zionist Israeli criminal regime on Friday.

After offering sincere condolences to the nation, the Leader asked the nation to maintain their unity, declaring that the nation will grow stronger each day that passes.

The Leader also called on the nation to continue their scientefic and technological progress in different fields.

"It is the duty of military commanders to increasingly equip the country with the means to safeguard national security and independence," message read elsewhere. It also said, It is the duty of all responsible executive bodies to be serious and follow up on the country's work and bring it to fruition."

Forty days ago on June 13th the Zionist regime backed by the United States waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 1,000 people, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories. The Iranian armed forces' crushing reposnse forced the regime and its main backed to ask for a ceasefire. A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

