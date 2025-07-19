VIDEO: Arbaeen procession officially begun in Iraq's Al-Faw

This marks the start of the annual pilgrimage from the southern-most part of Iraq towards Karbala.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage is a Shia Muslim tradition, observed 40 days after the Day of Ashura, to honor Imam Hussein's sacrifice. Pilgrims walk from Najaf to Karbala, a journey of about 80 kilometers, to visit the shrine of Imam Hussein.

The event in Faw signifies the start of the massive Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world's largest religious gatherings. Millions of pilgrims are expected to participate in the walk from various starting points, including Najaf, to Karbala.