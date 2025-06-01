VIDEO: Moment when road bridge collapsed in Russia's Bryansk

The number of people injured in the collapse of a road bridge and the subsequent derailment of a passenger train in the Bryansk region has increased to 33, Natalya Karpeikina, head of the press service of the Main Directorate of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry for the Bryansk Region, told TASS.

"As a result of the incident, 33 people have been injured and three have died," she said.

According to her, a span of the road bridge collapsed, and as a result, a locomotive and two passenger cars were buried under the rubble. Emergency recovery trains from Bryansk and Tula were sent to the accident site, she added.