Dust storms sweep across Arab countries

The turbulent conditions, driven by strong winds carrying dust and debris, are expected to persist into Tuesday and possibly through the week’s end in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Syria and Iraq, according to meteorological authorities, Anadolu Agency reports.

In the UAE, the National Center of Meteorology reported two dust waves impacting the region—one affecting the eastern and northern Arabian Gulf and another hitting Syria, Iraq and northern Saudi Arabia—causing significantly reduced visibility.

The center forecast active northwesterly winds stirring dust and lowering visibility across the UAE for the next two days, with temperatures dropping by Wednesday, it said in a video posted on X.

It urged residents to follow safety guidelines, avoid direct exposure to dust, and steer clear of airborne particles.

Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology issued alerts via X warning of dust-stirring winds continuing into Tuesday morning in several regions.

The center flagged a low-level yellow alert for light rain, active winds and reduced visibility in Al Baha, alongside dust particles in Riyadh and Qassim.

Mecca and Medina also face active winds, while orange-level alerts in Riyadh and the Eastern Province cautioned about dust particles.

The center noted that surface winds will likely stir dust across parts of the kingdom through Wednesday, with coastal winds raising waves.

The Qatar Meteorology Department issued a maritime warning on X, anticipating strong winds and high waves starting Tuesday and lasting through the weekend. It advised against maritime activities during this period.

In Kuwait, the meteorological center posted an advisory on X warning of active winds and dust from Monday through Tuesday morning.

Syria’s General Directorate of Meteorology announced on Facebook that the country will experience strong winds, particularly in central regions, with conditions likely to stir dust and sand.

In Iraq, the meteorological department predicted rainfall alongside persistent dust into Tuesday, the state news agency reported. Northwesterly winds will intensify in central and southern regions, with stronger gusts in western areas kicking up dust.

Tuesday’s forecast includes clear skies in central and southern Iraq, partly cloudy conditions in the north, and chances of light rain in northern areas, with moderate winds occasionally stirring dust in western and central regions, the department said.

