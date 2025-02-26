VIDEO: What glory of ancient Iran in Persepolis ruins

Persepolis, Old Persian Parsa, or modern Takht-e Jamshid is an ancient capital of the kings of the Achaemenian dynasty of Iran (Persia), located about 50 km northeast of Shiraz in the Fars region of southwestern Iran. In 1979 the ruins were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The site is marked by a large terrace with its east side abutting the Kuh-e Rahmat (“Mount of Mercy”). The other three sides are formed by a retaining wall, varying in height with the slope of the ground from 4 to 12 meters; on the west side a magnificent double stair in two flights of 111 short stone steps leads to the top. On the terrace are the ruins of a number of colossal buildings, all constructed of a dark gray stone (often polished to a marble-like surface) from the adjacent mountain. The stone was cut with the utmost precision into blocks of great size, which were laid without mortar; many of them are still in place. Especially striking are the huge columns, 13 of which still stand in the audience hall of Darius I (the Great; reigned 522–486 BCE), known as the Apadana, the name given to a similar hall built by Darius at Susa. There are two more columns still standing in the entrance hall of the Gate of Xerxes, and a third has been assembled there from its broken pieces.