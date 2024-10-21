VIDEO: little Palestinian girl carries her injured sister

"Aren't you tired of carrying your sister like that?" the cameraman asks.
"I am tired. I've been carrying her for an hour, and she can't walk", the little girl replies.
TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – A displaced girl in the Gaza Strip carries her injured sister on her shoulders for more than 2 kilometers to seek medical treatment
"Aren't you tired of carrying your sister like that?" the cameraman asks.
"I am tired. I've been carrying her for an hour, and she can't walk", the little girl replies.
Your Comment