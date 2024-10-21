  1. Video
VIDEO: little Palestinian girl carries her injured sister

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – A displaced girl in the Gaza Strip carries her injured sister on her shoulders for more than 2 kilometers to seek medical treatment

"Aren't you tired of carrying your sister like that?" the cameraman asks.

"I am tired. I've been carrying her for an hour, and she can't walk", the little girl replies.

