VIDEO: Eye-hatching beauty of Iran's Beris Beach

Behind the Martian Mountains and 60 km to the east of Chabahar, you’ll discover the beautiful Beris Port, that is one of the must-see Chahbahar tourist attractions. As the nearest port to the Indian Ocean, this Chabahar attraction borders the beautiful Gulf of Oman. There, sea birds, a permanent peace, and warm people will be expecting you. You can enjoy a walk on the sandy and rocky beaches, enjoy a boat ride on the shimmering waters, or mingle with the adorable people.
TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Deep southeast Iran, on the coastline of the blue Gulf of Oman, along the Makoran Mountains, in Sistan and Baluchistan province, the only oceanic port of Iran is located.
