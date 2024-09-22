  1. Video
VIDEO: Eye-hatching beauty of Iran's Beris Beach

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Deep southeast Iran, on the coastline of the blue Gulf of Oman, along the Makoran Mountains, in Sistan and Baluchistan province, the only oceanic port of Iran is located.

Behind the Martian Mountains and 60 km to the east of Chabahar, you’ll discover the beautiful Beris Port, that is one of the must-see Chahbahar tourist attractions. As the nearest port to the Indian Ocean, this Chabahar attraction borders the beautiful Gulf of Oman. There, sea birds, a permanent peace, and warm people will be expecting you. You can enjoy a walk on the sandy and rocky beaches, enjoy a boat ride on the shimmering waters, or mingle with the adorable people.

