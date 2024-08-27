https://en.mehrnews.com/news/220282/ Aug 27, 2024, 3:20 PM News ID 220282 Video Video Aug 27, 2024, 3:20 PM VIDEO: Moment when Zionists bombarded house in Gaza TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Footage shows the moment when the Zionists bombarded a house in the Gaza Strip. Download 3 MB News ID 220282 کپی شد Related News US main obstacle to Gaza ceasefire agreement: Islamic Jihad Gaza death toll in Israeli attack increases to 40,476 Tags Israeli Regime Gaza Strip Palestine Al-Aqsa Storm Operation
