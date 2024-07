According to Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV English website, Martyr Jbara was a leader in al-Fajr Forces, a faction participating in Resistance operations in support of the Palestinian people, from Lebanon.

An Israeli drone attacked his car in the Lebanese town of Ghazzeh in the Western Bekaa, on Thursday morning.

The martyr was born in the Lebanese town of Qaraoun in the Bekaa Valley, the Islamic Group said in a statement, according to Al Mayadeen.

MNA