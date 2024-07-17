https://en.mehrnews.com/news/217947/ Jul 17, 2024, 2:15 PM News ID 217947 Photo Photo Jul 17, 2024, 2:15 PM By: Khadijeh Naderi ‘Shaam-e Ghariban’ ritual observed in Isfahan TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The traditional mourning ceremony of Sham-e Ghariban (the night of the forsaken) which refers to the evening and night of Ashura, was held in Isfahan on Tuesday night. News ID 217947 کپی شد Related News Ashura mourners in Ardabil Shaam-e-Ghariban observed in Shiraz Mourners mark night of Ashura in Zanjan Tags Muharram 2024 Sham-e-ghariban Isfahan
