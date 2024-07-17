  1. Photo
Jul 17, 2024, 2:15 PM

By: Khadijeh Naderi

‘Shaam-e Ghariban’ ritual observed in Isfahan

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The traditional mourning ceremony of Sham-e Ghariban (the night of the forsaken) which refers to the evening and night of Ashura, was held in Isfahan on Tuesday night.

