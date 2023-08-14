  1. Video
VIDEO: Shoigu visits Iran stand at Moscow military expo

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu visited Iran’s stand at the Army-2023 military expo.

Iranian-made drones, radar systems and other defense achievements produced by the Iranian armed forces were shown to the Russian defense minister in the Moscow exhibition. 

The international military-technical forum "Army-2023" opened at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in Moscow. About 1,500 prominent Russian companies of the military-industrial complex presented their products, and 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries also participated in the forum.

