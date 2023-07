A tsunami warning has been issued after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in the Alaska Peninsula region, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has said.

The "notable quake" was initially read at a 7.4 magnitude, but this was revised to 7.2 by the USGS. The initial depth of 9.3km (5.78 miles) was also revised to 32.6 km (20.3 miles) a short time later.

The geological survey said that little to no population was exposed to the quake.