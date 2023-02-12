VIDEO: Police violently confronts French protesters

Demonstrators continue to fill the streets in multiple French cities to protest against President Macron’s intended pension reforms.

The reform, which main provisions were presented by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on January 10, will raise France’s minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years by 2030 and will increase a minimum full pension to 1,200 euros after the career of at least 43 years at minimum wage. The bill is being considered by the National Assembly (lower house of France’s parliament). The prime minister expects to implement the reform this summer.