VIDEO:Father springs into action after coyote attacks toddler

The girl sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in the emergency room, where she also received the rabies vaccine, the family said.

The incident, which happened at approximately 3:42 p.m. on Friday, was recorded by the family's Ring home surveillance system.

In the video, Ariel Eliyahuo can be seen removing his daughter from her car seat and setting her next to the vehicle as he turns back to reach for something in the SUV.

Then the animal struck.

The coyote leaps at the girl and drags her several feet away, across the driveway and onto the sidewalk. The girl is facedown on the concrete.

The father responds to the commotion, running after the girl and securing her in his arms. He then throws what appears to be a water bottle at the coyote, causing it to run off.