The accident occurred at a traffic intersection near Satrunda village on Ratlam-Lebad Road, about 35 km away from the Ratlam district.

The truck was travelling from Ratlam to Badnawar when its tire burst, causing the speeding vehicle to ram into a group of people waiting at a bus stop near the intersection.

A video from the accident site shows the truck that rammed into people in Ratlam on Sunday.