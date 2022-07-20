  1. World
Turkey summons German envoy due to arson of consulate vehicle

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – German Ambassador to Ankara Jurgen Schulz was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday after the official vehicle of the Turkish Consulate General in Stuttgart was set on fire.

According to ministry sources, the incident took place late Monday and other vehicles in the vicinity were also damaged, Anadolu Agency reported. 

Schulz was reminded that the perpetrators of the attack are expected to be caught and brought to justice at the earliest, the sources said.

Expectation that the damage will be compensated in accordance with diplomatic practices, and protection and security envisaged in international conventions for Turkish representations and interests will be fully provided was also conveyed, they added.

