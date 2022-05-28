VIDEIO: Russia launches new ‘Zircon’ hypersonic missile

"Today, the lead frigate of Project 22350 Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile at a sea target position in the White Sea from the Barents Sea." The speed of the missile was described on national television as "so high that it prevents the opponent's air defence system from detecting its impact in time," TASS cited Russia's Ministry of Defence as saying.
