VIDEO: Russia launches missile drill under Putin supervision

In addition, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome toward the Kura range in Kamchatka, over 5,800 km away, Sputnik reported.

Tu-95MS strat bombers fired cruise missile targets at the Kura and Pemboy ranges. A test of a short-range Iskander ballistic missile was also conducted at the Kapustin Yar testing range in the Astrakhan region.

Russian President and Commander in Chief Vladimir Putin gave the go-ahead to the drills, speaking to Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and other commanders from a command center in the Kremlin alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The drills involved the Russian Aerospace Force, units of the Southern Military District, the Strategic Missile Troops, the Northern and Black Sea Fleets.