Dec 12, 2021, 11:15 AM

Leader receives nurses on National Nurse Day

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab (PBUH) and Nurse's Day, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei held a meeting with a number of nurses and families of martyred defenders of health.

The Leader’s meeting with nurses and families of martyred defenders of health is underway at Imam Khomeini (RA) Husseiniyah.

This item is being updated...

