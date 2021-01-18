VIDEO: 54 coffins unearthed in Egypt in major finding

The mission also found 22 burial shafts, with one of them alone containing 54 colorful coffins, besides the discovery of dozens of mummies, funerary figurines known as ushabtis, pots, stelae, miniatures of wooden boats with sailors onboard, and a 5-meter tall papyrus, all dating back to the New Kingdom some 3,000 years ago.
TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – An Egyptian archeological mission working in Saqqara necropolis near the Pyramids of Giza announced the discovery of a 4,300-year-old temple.
