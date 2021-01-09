  1. Video
VIDEO: Chicago cops pin black woman under SUV for 8 minutes

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Bodycam videos released by an activist show how a Chicago police officer drove into a woman over a year ago, knocking her to the ground and crushing her leg beneath the SUV for over eight minutes as she bled in the street.

The incident happened the night of Nov. 13, 2019 in the city's South Shore neighborhood. Resident Martina Standley, 32, suffered a traumatic head injury and severe leg injury, according to her attorney, Andrew Stroth.

According to local reports at the time, witnesses said Standley had been taunting the officers, who drove toward her.

Standley was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. She spent time in the ICU and was transferred to a rehabilitation research hospital.

