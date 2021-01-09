VIDEO: Chicago cops pin black woman under SUV for 8 minutes

The incident happened the night of Nov. 13, 2019 in the city's South Shore neighborhood. Resident Martina Standley, 32, suffered a traumatic head injury and severe leg injury, according to her attorney, Andrew Stroth.

According to local reports at the time, witnesses said Standley had been taunting the officers, who drove toward her.

Standley was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. She spent time in the ICU and was transferred to a rehabilitation research hospital.