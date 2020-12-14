Tehran keen on expanding Persian languages courses in Italy

Abdul Hamid Alizadeh, Deputy Director of Center for International Scientific Studies and Collaboration (CISSC), met and held talks with the first secretary of the Cultural and Press Section at the Embassy of Italy in Tehran, Yaroslava Romanova.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed some issues on the status of Persian language and literature courses in four major Italian universities of Rome, Venice, Naples and Italy, the interest of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology on the expansion of Persian language and literature as well as Iranology courses in Italian universities and Italy.

In this meeting, Alizadeh spoke about Iran’s successful experiences with Germany, Austria, and Hungary in terms of joint research projects, exchange of students and researchers as well as other joint cooperation.

Referring to the great capabilities and achievements of Iran in the scientific and technological fields he announced Iran’s readiness to host the Iran-Italy Science Day event.

He also expressed hope that the plan for the development and strengthening of scientific cooperation of Iran and Italy will be discussed through holding conferences in the near future.

