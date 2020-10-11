VIDEO: One person killed amid opposing rallies in US

The two sides were reported by some to be right-wing pro-police “Patriot Rally” members and, on the other side, Black Lives Matter protesters, according to Sputnik.

Police in their initial report that the shooter had been at the crime scene. He was identified as “a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa”.

Later, police said that a second suspect had been detained in relation to the shooting and that the unnamed victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Denver police said that it is now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Footage of the deadly shooting was posted on social media. In the video, shooting can be heard before police forces, present at the scene at the time, rushed in the direction of the gun sound to find the victim lying on the ground covered with blood, while a shooter stood nearby.