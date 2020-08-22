VIDEO: Sudan floods death toll hits 74

The number of victims of floods and heavy rains in Sudan has risen to 74, the country's Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The country's Interior Ministry has announced that 17,063 houses were completely destroyed, while 25,562 others were partially destroyed, Sputnik reported.

Previous reports indicated that 23 people were killed due to the floods in Sudan.

Earlier in the month, the national ministry of water resources warned citizens to take the necessary precautions to save lives and properties amid the unprecedented rise of the Nile River's water levels, driven by heavy rainfall, the news portal reported.

The heavy rainy season in Sudan begins almost every year in June and lasts until October.