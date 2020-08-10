Iran not officially notified of ship seizure off Pakistan

Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that no Iranian official has also confirmed that the Iranian ship was seized.

What has been claimed in the Pakistani media is related to the smuggling of Iranian oil, he added, saying that the accuracy of this report requires technical opinion.

The owner of the ship and the country of origin is not mentioned in the news, he said.

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said that it has not been officially informed of a reported move by Pakistani authorities to detain a tanker carrying Iranian oil into the neighboring country.

The comments came a day after Pakistani newspaper the Express Tribune cited a senior Pakistani senator as claiming that an Iranian ship had been detained while trying to smuggle oil into Pakistan using forged documents.

Abdul Rehman Malik, who chairs the Pakistani Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior, said that it was an American watchdog that first informed Islamabad that it should take legal action against the Iranian ship.

