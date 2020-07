The crash in Wesel, North Rhine-Westphalia, also injured a child. Witnesses said the aircraft had collided with a hot-air balloon, causing the crash, according to the Deutsche Welle.

North Rhine-Westphalia police said the light aircraft crashed into the roof of the building containing five dwellings in the town of Wesel, sparking a fire that was later put out. A small child was recovered from the building after sustaining injuries.