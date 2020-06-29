Iran embassy objects over US ambassador remarks

Some reports suggest that the Embassy of Iran in Lebanon has reacted to recent remarks of Dorothy Shea, US Ambassador to Lebanon.

On this basis, Iranian Ambassador to Beirut objected US Ambassador’s claim that “Hezbollah is an obstacle to resolving the Lebanese economic crisis and that Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is threatening Lebanon's stability”, stressing that Whatever she says is actually an insult to her country and she has no right to make foolish remarks over another country.

Following Dorothy Shea’s claims Lebanese media outlets were forbidden to interview Shea for one year and the embassy of Lebanon summoned her to the embassy of this country due to Washington's interference in the domestic affairs of Lebanon.

