VIDEO: A tour through Qajar Museum of Tabriz

House of Amir Nezam Garrousi, one of the dignitaries of Qajar era in Tabriz, which was transformed into a specialized museum of Qajar period in 2006, hosts a large number of admirers of art, culture and history every year.

The reason behind the importance of this museum, situated on Sheshgalan Avenue, is because of Tabriz’s sensitive historical and political position. In various periods, Tabriz was of paramount importance and this glory reached its zenith during the rule of Ilkhanid and Qajar dynasties. In the 19th century crown prince of Fath Ali Shah, Abbas Mirza, resided in Tabriz, which was the country’s command headquarters during wars between Iran and Russia.

The house was built during the reign of Nasseriddin Shah by Amir Nezam Garrousi who was the king’s chief of staff. In the king’s memoirs about his third trip to Europe, many references have been made about this building. It should be noted that after Nassereddin Shah’s era, governors of Azarbaijan also resided in this building.