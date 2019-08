TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Aerial images captured by Greenpeace show how fire continued to sweep across the Brazilian Amazon region over the weekend. Wildfires often occur in the dry season in Brazil, but satellite data published by Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) has shown an increase of 85% this year. They say more than 75,000 have been recorded in Brazil so far in 2019, most of them in the Amazon region.