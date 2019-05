TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – “The Council can show its seriousness in protecting civilians – which is a legal obligation and a moral imperative as well –, by putting an end to a policy based on political considerations,” Iranian Ambassador to UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said on Thursday while addressing the Thursday meeting of the United Nations Security Council on ‘Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict’ in New York. Here is his full speech as broadcasted by UN Web TV.