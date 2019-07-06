VIDEO: Crane lifts crashed cement mixer out of Russian diplomatic site in Tehran

The incident claimed one life while injuring five others. The Russian embassy noted that none of its staff were affected by the incident. Shortly after the crash, Tehran municipal authorities put up a temporary wall in the place and also an additional diplomatic police post was established in the site.
TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Video captured on Friday night shows a crane lifting cement mixer out of the Russian mission building in Tehran. On Friday morning, a cement truck collided with two cars before crashing into the Russian diplomatic mission building's wall.
News Code 147254
Your Comment