VIDEO: Chinese Pres. Xi almost falls off stage in Russia

After the final question, discussion participants got up and began to talk among themselves. Xi Jinping shook hands with his colleagues and then walked to the edge of the stage to greet the audience, Sputnik reported.

Some of the people among the audience stretched out their hands and phones to take a photo with the Chinese president. The head of state shook hands with them, and then swayed strongly towards the edge of the stage. Xi almost fell, but at that very moment, Federal Guard Service officers appeared next to him and helped him maintain his balance.