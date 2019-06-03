Trump's unusual handshake with British queen

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met with the British Queen on the first day of their state visit to the UK on Monday. Trump appeared to deliver an unusual handshake upon the meeting the Queen. Some remarked that his holding of the monarch’s hand looked at first in photographs like a fist bump. According to Irish Examiner, body language expert Judi James suggested that Mr Trump – who is known for his extreme hand-holding – was not able to get a proper grasp because the Queen usually offers only her fingertips – and that his “huge hands” did not help matters.