VIDEO: My best friend is a 178kg tiger

Abdullah Sholeh regularly sleeps, plays and fights with the huge tiger. The pair are so inseparable, he often shuns his own bed to sleep alongside the big cat in her enclosure. Mulan now weighs 178 kg, is three meters long including the tail and one meter high. For security reasons, they have had to install metal bars to separate them when they are together in the enclosure. Mulan is fed 6kg of chicken or goat meat twice a day.