TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Australian woman Irene O’Shea celebrated her 102nd birthday in the weekend by going skydiving. Plunged over 14,000 feet with her instructor Jed Smith and falling at 220 kph, she became the world’s oldest skydiver. O'Shea is raising funds for a motor neurone disease charity, after her daughter died from the illness.