Armenians happy with Leader’s New Year Eve visit

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Herand Avidsian and Balasan Boughousian are the parents of the martyred Armenian Armen Avidsian who was killed during the Saddam’s war against Iran (1980-88). The Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei paid an unexpected visit to the family on the eve of the New Year.