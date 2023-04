TEHRAN, Apr. 2 (MNA) – A big funeral was held for a fallen Christian martyr named Jony Beth Oshana at the big mosque on the campus of the University of Tehran in downtown Tehran on Friday.

The soldier was a conscript in the Iranian Army during the Sacred Defense against Saddam's Ba'athist regime between 1980-1988. He was martyred in the east of the Tigris during Badr Operation in 1985.